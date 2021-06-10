The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.15-9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.30. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.150-9.450 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.96.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.