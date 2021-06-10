The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $325.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $318.96.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $276.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.17.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

