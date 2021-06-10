The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Lifted by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,717 shares during the period. The Progressive accounts for about 9.3% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $210,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 173,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,492,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.99. 22,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

