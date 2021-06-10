The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $135.32. 138,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,578,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

