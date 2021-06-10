The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 365 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKE. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $61.33 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $158.00 and a 52 week high of $313.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.68.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

