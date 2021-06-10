The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.18. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $131,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,576 shares of company stock worth $1,540,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

