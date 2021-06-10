The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 76.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BOK Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $90.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.78. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $526,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

