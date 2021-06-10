The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $307,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 448,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 230,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 50,568 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPP opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -740.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

