The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 78.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

National Health Investors stock opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.75%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

