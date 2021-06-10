The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W opened at $323.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.57. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.16 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,212.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,271. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

