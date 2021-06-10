The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.25.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $512.99 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.55 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $590.17.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

