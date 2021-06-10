The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of The New America High Income Fund worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 41,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HYB opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.44%.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

