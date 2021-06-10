The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MIDD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded The Middleby from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $194.13.

Get The Middleby alerts:

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $169.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Middleby will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after purchasing an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after buying an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.