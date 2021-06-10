The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 218,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 783.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 73,557 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 885.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 317,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of ELP opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.