The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 5,145 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Hawkins worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $710.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.123 dividend. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

