The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in National Research were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 29,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 19.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,812,843. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Research stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.33. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

