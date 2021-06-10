The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRG opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $818.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.45.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,224 shares of company stock worth $3,676,260. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

