The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $341,000 Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Lydall worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lydall by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lydall during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,832 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lydall by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,844 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDL opened at $36.66 on Thursday. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $660.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

