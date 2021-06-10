The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 71,251 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2,959.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

TCRR stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 2.06.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

