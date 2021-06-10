The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of American Vanguard worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $551.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVD. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

