The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.770-1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MAC stock opened at $18.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.77.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

