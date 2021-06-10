The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 101.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

LOVE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.