The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $95.00 at Roth Capital

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The Lovesac stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.38. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

