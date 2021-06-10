The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $95.00 at Roth Capital

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Lovesac from $57.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.
The Lovesac stock opened at $83.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.38. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.
In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Lovesac by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 27,935 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth about $1,060,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Lovesac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
