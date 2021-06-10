The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Earnings Results

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Lovesac stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,869. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.38. The Lovesac has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

