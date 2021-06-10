The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Decreased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,148 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.