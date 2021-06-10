The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $19,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

NYSE HD traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $307.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $234.31 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

