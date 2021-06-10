The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.