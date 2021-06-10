The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,135. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

