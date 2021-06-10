The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GS. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.23.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $382.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 43.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.