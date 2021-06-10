The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €70.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.72 ($82.02).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €68.28 ($80.33) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €65.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.