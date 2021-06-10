The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down to $8.80

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $8.24. The GEO Group shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 87,648 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 483,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The GEO Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,846,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,125,000 after buying an additional 4,649,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The GEO Group by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in The GEO Group by 955.9% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 268,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 242,982 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

