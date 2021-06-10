The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XONE. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XONE traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.28. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The ExOne will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The ExOne during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in The ExOne during the first quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

