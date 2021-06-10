The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) PT Raised to $23.00

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.37. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

