The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chemours (NYSE:CC) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.91.

NYSE:CC traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. 1,216,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.13. The Chemours has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Chemours by 949.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

