The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce sales of $446.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.53 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

AAN stock opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

