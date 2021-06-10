Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,268 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $48,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.53. 87,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,092. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.29. The company has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

