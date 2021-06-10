Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.64. Terex reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,060%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,323 shares of company stock worth $8,048,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Terex by 4,031.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Terex by 17.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,536 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Terex by 22.2% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 262,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,892. Terex has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 369.23%.

Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

