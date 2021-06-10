Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenneco traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 17273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,062,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $12,130,986.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,797,060 shares of company stock valued at $104,330,248. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Tenneco during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.64.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

