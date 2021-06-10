Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of TEN stock opened at $20.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21. Tenneco has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $21.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,062,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $12,130,986.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,797,060 shares of company stock worth $104,330,248 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.