TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.14

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$28.14 and last traded at C$27.94, with a volume of 238177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$28.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.28. The company has a market cap of C$37.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2504464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.26%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

