Telsey Advisory Group Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $675.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $675.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on RH in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RH from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $580.75.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $611.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $639.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a one year low of $226.82 and a one year high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

