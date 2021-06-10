Telsey Advisory Group Increases G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $38.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

GIII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

GIII opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

