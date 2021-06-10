Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director Sells $670,000.00 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telos stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 859.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telos Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telos by 10.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Telos by 67.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

