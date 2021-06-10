TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 10,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 201 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $2,647.17.

On Monday, May 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,278 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $17,010.18.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 8,525 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $113,382.50.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,546 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $47,161.80.

On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $190.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

TELA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

