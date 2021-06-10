TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 10,000 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 201 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $2,647.17.
- On Monday, May 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,278 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $17,010.18.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 8,525 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $113,382.50.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,546 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $47,161.80.
- On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.
NASDAQ:TELA opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a market cap of $190.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 111,879 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.
TELA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.
TELA Bio Company Profile
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
Read More: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.