Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Globe Life worth $11,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life stock opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $3,134,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,739.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,000 shares of company stock worth $26,117,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

