Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 17,093 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 54.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biogen were worth $13,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $406.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.96.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.50.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

