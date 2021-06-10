Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 943.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 517,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 468,256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of The Mosaic worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 210.3% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,221 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.55.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

