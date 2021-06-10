Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $14.27 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of VeriSign worth $14,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,338,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,856,185,000 after acquiring an additional 177,823 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,128,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,803,000 after acquiring an additional 193,964 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $611,440,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VeriSign by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,688,000 after acquiring an additional 230,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,080,000 after acquiring an additional 337,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $217.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.81. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $226.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.38.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at $171,745,297.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $125,579.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

