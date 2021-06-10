Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 198.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,994 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $3,175,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 264,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Analog Devices stock opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.47 and a one year high of $166.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

