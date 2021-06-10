TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TRP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.78.

Shares of TRP traded down C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The company has a market cap of C$62.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.70. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4620807 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel E. Hunter acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$61.62 per share, with a total value of C$215,661.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$246,470.40. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, with a total value of C$104,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,053,885.60. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,795 shares of company stock worth $1,606,340.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

